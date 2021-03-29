Soccer: Match official tests COVID-19 positive at CONCACAF Olympic qualifier

REUTERS: A match official for the CONCACAF men's Olympic qualifying tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, has tested positive for COVID-19, the governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean said on Sunday.

The positive COVID-19 case came from the latest round of testing of the entire group of referees at the tournament and the individual is isolating and complying with CONCACAF protocols and regulations imposed by local authorities.

The news came hours before the United States face Honduras in Sunday's first semi-final to determine which team qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics. Mexico and Canada will play for the other Olympic berth in the later semi.

CONCACAF said Canada, Honduras, Mexico and the U.S. all conducted their final round of COVID-19 testing for the eight-team competition and there were no new positive cases.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)