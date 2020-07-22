Soccer: Paraguay gets league back underway after coronavirus shutdown

ASUNCION: Paraguayan football resumed on Tuesday after a four-month coronavirus shutdown with Cerro Porteno beating league leaders Libertad 2-1 and River Plate drawing 1-1 with Nacional.

Both games had been held over from Friday because of a large number of positive COVID-19 tests at some teams. Two more games are scheduled to take place both on Wednesday and Thursday.

12 de Octubre, which reported 35 positive tests last week, are due to play on Thursday after that figure was reviewed down to just three on Monday.

Another player tested positive at Olimpia on Monday but a second test on Tuesday came back negative and their game at Luqueno is still scheduled to go ahead on Wednesday.

Officials at the Paraguayan Football Association have said clubs could request postponements if seven or more players, or two goalkeepers, test positive for the virus.

Paraguay is one of the least badly hit countries in South America with 3,748 cases and 33 deaths recorded as of Monday.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis in Asuncion; writing by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)