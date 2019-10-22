Soccer: Pellegrino leaves Leganes after winless start to season

La Liga's basement club Leganes have parted company with coach Mauricio Pellegrino, they said in a statement on Monday.

"Leganes and Mauricio Pellegrino have decided mutually to go their separate ways," said a club statement.

"The Argentine coach, who last year led the team to secure its status in the top flight, will not be in charge of the team for next week's game against Mallorca.

"Reserve team coach Luis Cembranos and his assistant Carlos Martinez will take charge of the team for the next few training sessions."

Leganes, who were beaten 2-0 at local rivals Getafe on Saturday, are bottom of the standings on two points after nine games. They are the only team in the league yet to win a game this season.

A former coach of Valencia, Southampton and Alaves, Pellegrino took charge of Leganes at the start of last season, leading them to finish 13th.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)