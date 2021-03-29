Soccer: Scotland come from behind again to earn point in Israel

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Ryan Fraser struck a second-half equaliser for Scotland to again came from behind to draw a second successive World Cup qualifier as they held Israel to a 1-1 draw in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

Israel, who Scotland pipped on post-match penalties in the European Championship qualification playoffs last year, were ahead at the break after a rasping long-range shot from Dor Peretz in the 44th minute at Bloomfield Stadium.

But Fraser squeezed in a shot from outside the area himself, 11 minutes into the second half, after being set up by Che Adams, who was making his full debut since his switch in allegiance from England.

It proved enough for a draw as Scotland picked up a second point in Group F while Israel have their first point after losing 2-0 at home to Denmark in their opener last week.

Israel, with a crowd of 5,000 cheering them on, had the better chances, notably first half opportunities for Menor Solomon and Shon Weissman, but the visitors finished stronger.

Scotland twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Austria at Hampden Park last Thursday in their opening qualifier for next year’s finals in Qatar.

Denmark lead the standings on six points ahead of Austria with four and Scotland on two. The Faroe Islands, Israel and Moldova each have a point from their two games.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)