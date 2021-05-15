Soccer: Scottish Cup final moved behind closed doors due to COVID-19

The Scottish Cup final between St Johnstone and Hibernian, which was originally scheduled to have 600 fans, has been moved behind closed doors due to COVID-19 curbs in Glasgow, organisers said.

The Scottish government said on Friday that Glasgow would stay under level 3 restrictions for at least another week because of a rise in coronavirus infections.

"The Scottish government have subsequently confirmed that fans will now not be permitted to attend the Scottish Cup Final," organisers said in a statement.

The final is set to be played on May 22 at Hampden Park.

