Soccer: Slovakia's Spartak Trnava deny match-fixing allegations

PRAGUE: Slovakian club Spartak Trnava have denied allegations of bribes and match-fixing involving games during the 2017-18 season when they won their first top-flight league title for 45 years.

Slovak authorities began looking into the case in December after finding evidence of bribery and match-fixing, news website topky.sk reported, citing information from a police investigation.

Advertisement

"Nobody at FC Spartak Trnava or its close environment had anything to do with any form of results tampering or match- fixing," the club said in a statement

"The club strongly rejects such accusations and it distances itself from it."

The Slovak Football Association (SFZ) said it could not comment on a case under investigation.

Topky.sk reported that in one match a player from an opposing team was offered 5,000 euros (US$5,900) to ensure his side would not beat Spartak Trnava.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The player reported the offer, setting off an investigation at the club before the SFZ and the police took over.

In 2013, Czech and Slovak police charged at least 19 people suspected of match-fixing and illegal betting on soccer leagues, including the top flight.

(US$1 = 0.8543 euros)

(Reporting by Robert Muller, Writing by Michael Kahn, Editing by Ed Osmond)