Soccer agent seized in Monaco on fraud charges

BRUSSELS: A soccer agent has been arrested in Monaco on charges in Belgium of fraud, corruption and money laundering in player transfers, Belgian prosecutors said on Wednesday.

A judicial source said the agent was Christophe Henrotay, who has been involved in a number of international transfers, including those involving Belgium players and Belgian clubs.

His clients have included Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and wingers Yannick Carrasco and Kevin Mirallas.

Belgian federal prosecutors said they were requesting the extradition of the agent after raids in Monaco, London and Liege on Tuesday and Wednesday in which two apartments, a boat, three luxury cars and 7 million euros (US$7.7 million) were seized.

Belgian investigators have also arrested the agent's assistant in Belgium.

Prosecutors did not specify which football transfers were under suspicion. Belgian broadcaster VRT said the arrests were linked to raids carried out at Brussels-based Anderlecht and at the Belgian football association.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Toby Davis)