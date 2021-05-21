Soccer-Aguero was like a 'lion in the jungle' in the Premier League - Guardiola

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero was a striker like no other in the Premier League and the Argentine will leave the club with the gratitude of fans after a trophy-filled decade with the champions, Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

Aguero has won 12 major trophies with City - including the club's first Premier League title in 2011-12 when he scored an injury-time winner on the final day of the season.

The 32-year-old, City's all time leading scorer with 258 goals, will leave the club as a free agent after the May 29 Champions League final against Chelsea and Guardiola described him as a "legend".

"When he's fit and he has continuity in training and games, he's like Romario. In five metres he can be like a lion in the jungle making steps to kill opponents, his biggest quality is his unique sense of goal," Guardiola told reporters.

"In this country it's so difficult to score goals for many years. I can't imagine how many more goals he would have scored if he was fitter. He was incredibly loved from the backroom staff, he's a very nice person.

"And the quality of the player? I can't add anything to the numbers, his performances when he was fit was incredible. Tomorrow, 10,000 fans want to give him gratitude for what he has done for the club."

However, Guardiola was unsure if Aguero will start their final league game against Everton on Sunday as they wait for the results of a late fitness test.

"Tomorrow we'll decide," Guardiola added. "As much he can play he will play. He's been disrupted, he had a partial training session."

City defender Ruben Dias was named England's Footballer of the Year on Thursday and Guardiola praised the 24-year-old's mentality and said he was captaincy material.

"The defender, when he thinks about just himself is a problem, he's always thinking about the partnership with the central defenders, holding midfielder and wingers," Guardiola said.

"He's professional, always thinking about football, he's so young. I'm sure in a short time... he will be chosen as one of the captains because he's shown he can lead."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)