Soccer-Alexander-Arnold in 33-man provisional England Euro 2020 squad

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold earned a recall in a 33-man provisional England squad for Euro 2020 named by manager Gareth Southgate on Tuesday.

LONDON: Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold earned a recall in a 33-man provisional England squad for Euro 2020 named by manager Gareth Southgate on Tuesday.

The right back's place had been in doubt after he was dropped in March for World Cup qualifiers but he made the cut in a squad that will be reduced to 26 players ahead of a June 1 UEFA deadline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The June 11-July 11 championship is being held across Europe.

Uncapped Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White, Everton's Ben Godfrey, West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale were also selected.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, all with lingering injury concerns, were included.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford misses out, however, as do injured Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, Tottenham's Eric Dier and Southampton forward Danny Ings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Ben Godfrey, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mason Greenwood, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)