Soccer-Alisson, Oxlade-Chamberlain closing in on Liverpool returns, says Klopp

REUTERS: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will resume training after shaking off a hamstring injury and could return for Sunday's Premier League clash at Fulham, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

Alisson has not played since Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion last month and Klopp said the Brazilian was close to full fitness along with midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has not featured this season due to a knee issue.

"Ali will train today and if everything is fine, he can play," Klopp told reporters.

"Apart from that, Oxlade-Chamberlain is in normal training. He was doing parts of training for a week or so. We'll see if the situation demands to involve him as soon as possible but I don't know if this weekend is that moment.

"We had a game (against Midtjylland) three days ago and we had some niggles, but it can be more. The diagnosis isn't done. Kostas (Tsimikas) we've to see, Diogo (Jota) - he got a knock."

Champions Liverpool are second in the league behind Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference and host Jose Mourinho's side next week after the clash against 17th-placed Fulham.

"I hope none of our players will think about Tottenham when we're at Fulham. The situation is like it is, at the top of the table and everywhere there isn't a lot of distance between teams," Klopp said.

"Fulham are a really good side and the performances they've shown have all not been rewarded with results. The fight to stay in the league is tight as well and... if you let them play they'll play.

"Since Scott parker took over there, there's been constant development... getting promoted from the most difficult second tier in the world is a tough one and he did that as a pretty young coach. He's doing a good job, I respect that."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)