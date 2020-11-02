Soccer-APOEL Nicosia appoint former Ireland boss McCarthy as coach

Sport

Soccer-APOEL Nicosia appoint former Ireland boss McCarthy as coach

APOEL Nicosia on Monday unveiled former Ireland manager Mick McCarthy as their new coach on a 19-month contract to May 2022, the Cyprus club said.

FILE PHOTO: Euro 2020 Qualifier - Group D - Republic of Ireland v Denmark
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Group D - Republic of Ireland v Denmark - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 18, 2019 Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy before the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Bookmark

BERLIN: APOEL Nicosia on Monday unveiled former Ireland manager Mick McCarthy as their new coach on a 19-month contract to May 2022, the Cyprus club said.

McCarthy, a former Ireland international, twice coached Ireland as well as Sunderland, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Ipswich in England.

McCarthy's assistant Terry Connor is also brought in, the club said in a statement.

APOEL, the island's most successful club, are currently in 10th place in the Cypriot First Division with two wins from eight matches after a poor start to the season.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark