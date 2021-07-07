Soccer-Argentina beat Colombia in shootout to reach Copa America final

Argentina will face Brazil in the Copa America final after they beat Colombia 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday following a 1-1 draw in their semi-final in Brasilia.

Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Semi Final - Argentina v Colombia - Estadio Mane Garrincha, Brasilia, Brazil - July 6, 2021 Argentina's Guido Rodriguez celebrates with teammates after the match REUTERS/Henry Romero

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved from Colombia's Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina and Edwin Cardona while Lionel Messi, Leandro Paredes and Lautaro Martinez all scored from the spot to put Argentina through to the title decider.

Argentina had taken the lead after six minutes through Martinez but Luis Diaz equalised for Colombia after the hour.

Argentina will face hosts Brazil in Saturday’s final at the Maracana after the reigning champions beat Peru 1-0 in Monday’s first semi-final.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

