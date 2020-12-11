Soccer-Arsenal ease past Dundalk to stay perfect in Europa League

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Arsenal maintained their perfect record in this season's Europa League as goals from Eddie Nketiah, Mohamed Elneny, Joe Willock and Folarin Balogun sealed a 4-2 win at Dundalk in their final Group B match on Thursday.

REUTERS: Arsenal maintained their perfect record in this season's Europa League as goals from Eddie Nketiah, Mohamed Elneny, Joe Willock and Folarin Balogun sealed a 4-2 win at Dundalk in their final Group B match on Thursday.

Much-changed Arsenal, who rested several senior players having already qualified for the last 32, went ahead in the 12th minute when Nketiah chipped the ball over Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers for his fifth goal in all competitions this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elneny doubled the lead with a shot from distance six minutes later for his first Arsenal goal in three years, but the Irish side hit back through Jordan Flores who beat Runar Runarsson following a neat exchange with Michael Duffy.

Bottom-placed Dundalk had the opportunity to equalise but Darragh Leahy's effort from point-blank range was blocked by Calum Chambers before Willock struck with a low shot after the interval to make it 3-1 to Arsenal.

Substitute Balogun added a fourth with a side-foot finish after being played in by Nicolas Pepe 10 minutes from time before Sean Hoare nodded in a consolation goal for the hosts at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Arsenal, who finished with six victories out of six and scored 20 goals, will discover their last-32 opponents in Monday's draw in Nyon. The first legs are due to take place on Feb. 18 and the return fixtures on Feb. 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)