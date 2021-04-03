Soccer-Arsenal's Luiz out of Liverpool game due to knee issue

Arsenal defender David Luiz will miss Saturday's Premier League game at home to Liverpool because of a knee problem, the north London club said.

The Brazilian, who has played 19 league games this season, felt discomfort in his right knee, Arsenal said in a statement https://www.arsenal.com/news/team-news-david-luiz-saka-smith-rowe-xhaka on Friday.

Winger Bukayo Saka (hamstring), playmaker Emile Smith Rowe (thigh) and midfielder Granit Xhaka (illness) will undergo a late fitness test.

Winger Willian is available for selection after recovering from a calf injury.

Arsenal are ninth on the table with 42 points after 29 games, four points behind Liverpool, who are seventh.

