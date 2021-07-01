Soccer-Arsenal's Maitland-Niles unhurt after traffic accident

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles was involved in a traffic accident but escaped unhurt, the club said on Thursday.

Police and emergency services were called on Wednesday to the accident on the M25 motorway, where one of two cars involved had flipped on its side, British media said.

"We are aware Ainsley was involved in an accident. He is at home and thankfully unhurt," a club spokesperson told Reuters via email.

Maitland-Niles spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at West Bromwich Albion. The 23-year-old made his England debut last year and played five times but did not make Gareth Southgate's squad for the European Championship.

