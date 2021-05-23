Soccer-Atletico Madrid crowned Spanish La Liga champions

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

VALLADOLID, Spain: Atletico Madrid won the La Liga title for the first time since 2014 after coming from behind to secure a 2-1 win at Real Valladolid in their final match of the season on Saturday.

They held off nearest challengers Real Madrid by two points to win the championship for the 11th time in the club's history.

