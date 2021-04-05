Soccer-Atletico's title bid falters again with loss at Sevilla

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SEVILLE, Spain -Sevilla recovered from missing an early penalty to beat La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid 1-0 at home on Sunday and hand a lifeline to title challengers Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Atleti's Jan Oblak saved a penalty for the second game in a row when he repelled Lucas Ocampos' spot-kick in the eighth minute while Sevilla's Joan Jordan hit the bar moments later in a rampant start by the hosts as the visitors looked rattled.

Sevilla finally found a breakthrough in the 70th minute when left back Marcos Acuna headed in a cross from fellow full back Jesus Navas and the referee ignored Atletico's claims that Ocampos handled the ball at the start of the move.

Atleti still top the standings on 66 points but third-placed Barcelona can move within a point of them with a win at home to Real Valladolid on Monday. Real Madrid are second on 63 after beating Eibar 2-0 at home on Saturday.

Atletico had only scraped a 1-0 win over struggling Alaves in their previous fixture thanks to a late penalty save from Oblak and they again failed to offer much in attack, barely threatening Bono's goal in the first half.

They carved out a clear chance moments after Acuna had broken the deadlock when Marcos Llorente got to the byline and found an unmarked Mario Hermoso, but the defender blazed well over the bar from inside the area.

Forward Angel Correa had another chance to level in the final minutes but saw his shot saved by Bono.

To make matters worse, Atletico's two top scorers - Luis Suarez and Llorente - both earned yellow cards which will see them suspended for next week's trip to Real Betis.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)