Soccer-Bale says he intends returning to Real Madrid next season

CARDIFF: Gareth Bale intends to return to Real Madrid for the final 12 months of his contract next season, he said on Tuesday.

Bale has been at Tottenham Hotspur on loan this season, initially struggling with fitness but playing regularly in recent weeks, but said ahead of the start of World Cup qualification with Wales this week that he plans to head back to Spain next season.

“The main reason I came to Spurs this season was that I wanted to play football, first and foremost, but going into the Euros I wanted to be match fit too.”

Bale is set to skipper Wales at the European Championship in June.

“The original plan was only to do a season at Spurs and after the Euros I still have a year left at Real Madrid and my plan is to go back,” he told a news conference.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)

