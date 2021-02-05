Soccer-Barca's Sergi Roberto a doubt for PSG clash with thigh problem

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that Sergi Roberto is set for another spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury in their midweek Copa del Rey victory over Granada.

MADRID: Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that Sergi Roberto is set for another spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury in their midweek Copa del Rey victory over Granada.

The versatile midfielder has endured an injury-blighted season, missing 18 games with a hamstring injury he picked up in November's defeat to Atletico Madrid, while also returning a positive COVID-19 test in December.

"Tests carried out on Thursday have revealed that Sergi Roberto has suffered an injury to his right thigh. His availability will be determined by his recovery time," the club said in a statement.

Local media reported that he is almost certain to miss Barca's Champions League last-16 first-leg clash with PSG, to be played on Feb. 16.

