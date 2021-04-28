Soccer-Benzema stunner for Real frustrates impressive Chelsea

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scored an acrobatic goal to cancel out an earlier strike from Chelsea's Christian Pulisic as Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg ended 1-1 to keep the tie delicately balanced.

Chelsea made a bright start in heavy rain at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium and deservedly went ahead when U.S. forward Pulisic rounded Thibaut Courtois to score in the 14th minute.

Thirteen times European Cup winners Real looked ragged and short on ideas but pulled level in the 29th with a moment of true class from the talismanic Benzema, who controlled a knockdown before volleying into the roof of the net.

Chelsea looked the better side in the second half as well but could not break down Real again and then had to withstand some late pressure from the hosts, who visit Stamford Bridge in the second leg on May 5 looking to reach the final for a fifth time in eight years.

This was the first ever Champions League meeting between the two sides, who were both named as founding clubs in the controversial European Super League last week before Chelsea hastily withdrew from the competition.

It was far from an idyllic setting for such an occasion, played at the tiny, empty arena located at Real's training ground and the non-stop rain made it harder for either side to create flowing passing moves.

The visitors had the first clear opening when Pulisic nodded across to Timo Werner but former Chelsea keeper Courtois thwarted the German striker with his legs.

Pulisic took no chances the next time he got into the area, controlling a long ball from Antonio Rudiger and dribbling around Courtois before calmly passing the ball into the net, despite the efforts of Raphael Varane and Nacho to block the shot.

Benzema carved out Madrid's first chance through his own efforts, swivelling away from a Chelsea defender on the edge of the area before aiming for the top corner and hitting the post.

The Frenchman had better fortune with his next attempt, controlling Eder Militao's header following a corner before unleashing an unstoppable strike, scoring his 28th goal of the season and his 71st in the Champions League, joining Real great Raul as the competition's joint-fourth top scorer of all time.

The second half was more cagey as the spirit Chelsea had showed early in the match dried up as they tired, although they still managed to control the game while barely allowing Real a sniff until the end.

(Reporting by Richard MartinEditing by Toby Davis)