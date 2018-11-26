Soccer-Boca requests suspension of Sunday's Libertadores final

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Argentine soccer club Boca Juniors formally requested that Sunday's second leg of the Copa Libertadores final should be suspended, saying the game, which was delayed from Saturday after their players were attacked, cannot take place under "equal conditions" for both teams.

BUENOS AIRES: Argentine soccer club Boca Juniors formally requested that Sunday's second leg of the Copa Libertadores final should be suspended, saying the game, which was delayed from Saturday after their players were attacked, cannot take place under "equal conditions" for both teams.

The second leg of the South American competition's final was postponed on Saturday after Boca Juniors players were hurt when their bus was attacked by fans of their crosstown rivals River Plate outside the stadium in Buenos Aires, ruining what was supposed to be a landmark day for Argentine football.

Advertisement

"Boca considers that these conditions have not been established and asks for the game to be suspended and sanctions applied," the club said in a statement.

There was no immediate response from the organizers, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

The all-Buenos Aires clash, the first time Argentina's two biggest clubs had met for the title, was billed as the greatest final in the competition's 58-year history, but Saturday's scheduled final will instead be remembered for the violence that left players bleeding and almost all the windows on one side of the Boca bus shattered.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Phil Berlowitz)

Advertisement