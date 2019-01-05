Soccer-Bournemouth sign striker Solanke from Liverpool

Bournemouth have signed Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke on a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League side announced on Friday.

British media said Bournemouth had paid Liverpool 19 million pounds for the 21-year-old forward whose one senior England cap came in 2017.

"I think the club is going somewhere," Solanke said in a statement on Bournemouth's website.

"Over the past few years, they've been really good in the Premier League and had some good positional finishes. I think it's a good club to be at, especially for someone of my age."

Solanke made 21 league appearances for Juergen Klopp's side last season, scoring one league goal, but has not featured for the league leaders in the current campaign with a muscle issue keeping him out of their recent games.

He is expected to boost Bournemouth's forward line for the second half of the season with British media reports linking veteran Jermain Defoe with a switch to Scottish side Rangers.

Reports also said that Liverpool right back Nathaniel Clyne could follow Solanke to the Vitality Stadium, with the club short of options in defence after injuries to captain Simon Francis and Adam Smith.

Bournemouth are a comfortable 12th in the table with 27 points from 21 matches.

