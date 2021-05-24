Soccer-Braga beat Benfica in Cup final as three players see red

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

COIMBRA, Portugal: Sporting Braga staged an upset in the Portuguese Cup final on Sunday by beating Benfica 2-0 in an ill-tempered game in which three players were sent off.

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Piazon gave Braga the lead in added time at the end of the first half after Benfica keeper Helton Leite had been sent off in the 17th minute.

Ricardo Horta sealed victory for Braga by adding a second in the 85th minute while Adel Taarabt became the second Benfica player to see red when he was dismissed in added time.

Piazon was then also sent off moments later for Braga, who lifted the Cup for the third time in their history, previously winning it in 2016 and 1966.

Benfica, who are Portugal's most decorated club, ended the season empty handed for the second year in a row.

