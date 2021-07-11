Soccer-Bragantino miss chance to stay top after 2-2 draw

Soccer-Bragantino miss chance to stay top after 2-2 draw

Bragantino dropped to second in Brazil’s Serie A on Saturday when they were held 2-2 by fellow league challengers Athletico Paranaense.

Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Paranaense v Red Bull Bragantino
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Paranaense v Red Bull Bragantino - Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil- July 10, 2021 Red Bull Bragantino's Ytalo celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Bragantino started the day ahead of Palmeiras on goal difference but the Sao Paulo club beat Santos 3-2 to move into top spot.

Athletico are third, three points behind Bragantino and five behind Palmeiras.

Alerrandro gave Bragantino the lead with a 25-yeard volley after 28 minutes only for Nikao to equalise on the stroke of halftime.

David Terans gave the home side the lead with 20 minutes remaining but Bragantino pulled level through Ytalo 10 minutes from fulltime.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

