Soccer-Brazil score early and late to defeat Paraguay 2-0

An early goal from Neymar and a late second from Lucas Paqueta gave Brazil a 2-0 win against Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier in Asuncion on Tuesday, giving them a sixth straight victory in South America's preliminaries.

Neymar controlled an awkward cross from Gabriel Jesus and side-footed home from eight meters out to give Brazil the lead with three minutes gone.

Paqueta sealed all three points in the fourth minute of stoppage time with a splendid left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Brazil have a maximum 18 points after six games of the South American qualifying group for Qatar 2022. The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar and the fifth-place side go into an intercontinental play-off.

