Soccer-Brighton beat Leeds to all but secure Premier League safety

REUTERS: Goals from Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck guided Brighton and Hove Albion to a 2-0 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday as Graham Potter's side took a huge step towards securing their top-flight status.

The hosts made a bright start at the Amex Stadium and were rewarded through a Gross penalty in the 14th minute after Welbeck was brought down by Leeds full back Ezgjan Alioski inside the box.

Having scored their first goal in four league games, Brighton continued to pile on the pressure in the second half and secured all three points through a sublime Welbeck strike from close range in the 79th minute.

With four games remaining, Brighton have provisionally moved up to 14th in the league table on 37 points, 10 clear of the relegation zone. Leeds are ninth on 47.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)