Soccer-Broadcaster removes two commentators after racist remarks during match

REUTERS: Two TV commentators who made racist remarks during a Brazilian women's game on Sunday have been removed from their post after action by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

During a first division match between Bahia and Napoli of Santa Catarina state, the co-commentators for the MyCujoo network offered opinions on the "exotic hairstyles" sported by some of Bahia's Afro-Brazilian players.

The comments were immediately condemned by the CBF and the broadcaster.

"The CBF is deeply saddened by the incident and has asked MyCujoo to immediately remove the employees from its broadcasts," the organisation said in a tweeted statement.

The company agreed and took prompt action.

"We apologise to the players involved and have decided to substitute the professionals in question for future matches," the firm said in a statement.

"Any comment on the physical characteristics of players are unacceptable. All our broadcast teams were given training so that this kind of situation does not occur."

MyCujoo began broadcasting state championships in Brazil in 2017 and signed a deal with the CBF in 2019 to show games from the Brazilian fourth division as well as the top two tiers of the women's national league.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Richard Pullin)