Soccer-Bruce slams handball rules after Newcastle denied at Liverpool

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has called for a further review of the handball rules after striker Callum Wilson's late goal was chalked off in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Liverpool.

Liverpool scored inside three minutes through Mohamed Salah but Newcastle thought they had equalised in stoppage time when Wilson bundled the ball into the back of the net after going through one-against-one against goalkeeper Alisson.

But the goal was disallowed following the intervention of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) as the ball hit Wilson's elbow from close range after Alisson made a save.

Newcastle shook off the disappointment of the disallowed goal and went on to equalise in the dying seconds of the match through Joe Willock to claim a point.

"We're going to have to look at these crazy rules. You think 'what a ridiculous decision.' We're taking the letter of the law too literally. Do we want a situation of players running at full pelt with their arms behind their backs, it's ludicrous.

"It makes a mockery of it. It's not the fault of VAR, it's the fault of the rules but the goal shouldn't be chalked off. It's something we have to address. I might have been sitting here talking about a 2-1 win."

Football's rulemaker IFAB last month changed the laws of the game effective July 1 so that accidental handballs leading to a team mate scoring will no longer be penalised.

However, the changed rules would not have affected the outcome in Saturday's game as goals scored directly from the arm or hand or immediately after will continue to be ruled out, even if accidental.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)