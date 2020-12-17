Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 14th round

of Premier League fixtures from Dec. 19-21 (All times in GMT):

Dec. 19, Saturday

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1230)

* Palace have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League games against Liverpool (W2).

* Palace last won against Liverpool in April 2017, beating the Merseyside club 2-1 at Anfield.

* Liverpool have won all five of their previous games away to Palace.

Southampton v Manchester City (1500)

* Southampton have won two of their last 10 Premier League games against City (D1 L7).

* Southampton defeated Pep Guardiola's side 1-0 at St Mary's stadium the last time the two teams met.

* City have won three of their last five trips to Southampton (L2).

Everton v Arsenal (1730)

* Everton have lost seven of their previous 10 Premier League meetings with Arsenal (W2 D1).

* Everton last won against Arsenal in April 2019, beating them 1-0 at Goodison Park.

* Arsenal are without a win in their last two games away to Everton (L1 D1).

Newcastle United v Fulham (2000)

* This is the first Premier League meeting between Newcastle and Fulham since May 2019, where Newcastle thrashed Fulham 4-0.

* Newcastle have won three of their last five Premier League games against Fulham (D1 L1).

* Fulham last beat Newcastle in the Premier League in March 2014, winning 1-0 at home.

Dec. 20, Sunday

Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United (1200)

* Brighton are yet to beat Sheffield United in the Premier League (L1 D1).

* Brighton's last win over the Blades across all competitions dates back to Jan. 2005, when they beat Sheffield United 2-1 in the second-tier Championship.

* Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Brighton in all competitions (W3 D1).

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (1415)

* Tottenham have won four of their last five Premier League games against Leicester (L1).

* Tottenham have all three of their previous home games against Leicester.

* Leicester last won at Tottenham in Jan. 2016, beating them 1-0.

Manchester United v Leeds United (1630)

* This is the first meeting between Manchester United and Leeds United since Sept. 2011 when Manchester United beat Leeds United 3-0 in the League Cup.

* The last Premier League game between the two sides took place in Feb. 2004, when they played out a 1-1 draw.

* Manchester United have won three of their last five games in all competitions against Leeds United (L1 D1).

West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa (1915)

* This is the first Premier League game between West Brom and Villa since Jan. 2016, which ended in a goalless draw.

* Villa beat West Brom on penalties in the second-tier Championship playoffs in May 2019 the last time the two sides met.

* Sunday's game will be West Brom's first game since the sacking of manager Slaven Bilic.

Dec. 21, Monday

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1730)

* Burnley are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games against Wolves (W1 D2).

* Burnley last lost to Wolves in the Premier League in Sept. 2018, when Wolves beat them 1-0.

* Wolves last won at Burnley in March 2010, beating them 2-1.

Chelsea v West Ham United (2000)

* West Ham have lost only once in their previous five Premier League games against Chelsea (W2 D2).

* A win on Monday will mark West Ham's third successive Premier League win over Chelsea.

* Chelsea last defeated West Ham in April 2019, winning 2-0 at home.

