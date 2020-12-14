Soccer-Burnley back on track, says defender Tarkowski

REUTERS: Defender James Tarkowski said the "feel-good" factor is back at Burnley, even though they sit just one spot above the relegation zone, and that their 1-0 win at Arsenal on Sunday could be a springboard to move up the Premier League table.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's own goal gave Burnley their first victory at Arsenal since 1974 and lifted them out of the bottom three.

"There's a feel-good factor about the place now," Tarkowski told the club's website. "I know we're still low down in the table but that's not too concerning.

"We're really pleased to get over the line with a big three points."

Burnley lost five of their first six league games but Sean Dyche's side have lost just once in their last five - a 5-0 thrashing by Manchester City late last month.

"It's been a good few weeks, really. Without the City game, the results, and the performances, have been quite good and we're looking up," Tarkowski said.

Burnley's next game is on Thursday at Aston Villa, who are in 10th spot.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)