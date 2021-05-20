Soccer-Cardiff defender Bamba announces he is free of cancer

Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba has announced that he is cancer- free, just over four months after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The 36-year-old Ivory Coast international underwent chemotherapy in January and came on as a substitute in Cardiff's 1-1 draw with Rotherham United on the final day of the second-tier Championship season earlier this month, his first appearance since December.

"It is of course incredibly heart-warming news for my family and I," Bamba said on Twitter and Instagram. "We are over the moon right now.

"Thank you to all my family, my friends and of course the club and everyone in the football industry that has helped me (in) facing this challenge ... hopefully will see you soon again on the pitch."

Bamba has made 118 appearances for Cardiff since joining them in 2016 and was a key member of their 2017-18 Premier League promotion bid, playing every game as they finished second in the Championship.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Toby Davis)

