Soccer-Champions Inter celebrate title in style with thrashing of Sampdoria

Two goals from Alexis Sanchez helped Inter Milan celebrate their Serie A title success in style with a 5-1 thrashing of Sampdoria at the San Siro on Sunday.

Atalanta's failure to beat Sassuolo last Sunday ensured leaders Inter were crowned champions for the first time in 11 years, and in their first match since clinching the Scudetto, they showed no sign of letting up.

Roberto Gagliardini got the ball rolling in the fourth minute with the opening goal, before Sanchez netted his first of the game with a fine finish from the edge of the area after 26 minutes.

Keita Balde Diao got one back for Sampdoria in the 35th minute but, straight down the other end, Sanchez steered home a well-controlled volley to restore his side's two-goal advantage.

After the break, Inter continued to hunt for goals, with young Andrea Pinamonti scoring his first for the club just after the hour mark, before Lautaro Martinez emphatically converted a 70th minute penalty to put the seal on the victory.

A third successive league win moves Inter on to 85 points, 15 clear of second-placed Atalanta, with three games still to play. Sampdoria stay ninth.

