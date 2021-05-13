Soccer-Champions Inter see off Roma to stretch unbeaten run

Inter Milan stretched their unbeaten Serie A run to 20 games as the champions eased to a 3-1 victory over AS Roma on Wednesday.

Already crowned Serie A winners for the first time in 11 years, Inter showed no sign of letting up as goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino and Romelu Lukaku preserved their 13-point lead at the top with two games to play.

Coach Antonio Conte has resisted resting too many players as the season comes to a close, and a strong Inter side soon burst into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes thanks to well-taken goals from Brozovic and Vecino.

Edin Dzeko set up Henrikh Mkhitaryan just after the half-hour mark to give Roma hope of a comeback, but Inter's top goalscorer Lukaku made sure of a fourth successive win at the death.

The result moves Inter onto 88 points - already their biggest haul since 2007 - while Roma, who will be coached by Jose Mourinho next season, are now guaranteed to finish no higher than seventh.

