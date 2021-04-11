Soccer-Chelsea demolish Palace with Pulisic double

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Chelsea roared back into fourth spot in the Premier League as Christian Pulisic scored twice in an impressive 4-1 victory at London rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday.

LONDON: Chelsea roared back into fourth spot in the Premier League as Christian Pulisic scored twice in an impressive 4-1 victory at London rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday.

After boss Thomas Tuchel's long unbeaten run since taking charge ended abruptly against West Bromwich Albion last week, Chelsea responded in emphatic fashion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kai Havertz punished some sloppy defending to give Chelsea an eighth-minute lead and Pulisic doubled their advantage two minutes later with a powerful finish.

Chelsea totally dominated the first half and went 3-0 up on the half hour with a Kurt Zouma header.

Palace did improve after the break and Christian Benteke's header gave them a lifeline but Pulisic made the points safe with a close-range finish after 78 minutes.

Chelsea started the game in sixth place after Liverpool's last-gasp win against Aston Villa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yet Chelsea's biggest win since Tuchel took charge in January moved them back above Liverpool and West Ham United into fourth place with 54 points from 31 games, two head of West Ham, who host third-placed Leicester City on Sunday. Palace stay in 13th spot.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)