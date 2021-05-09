Soccer-City made to wait for title after losing at home to Chelsea

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Manchester City will have to wait a little longer to be crowned Premier League champions after they were beaten 2-1 at home by Chelsea on Saturday.

City, who made nine changes for the game, could still secure the title this weekend if second-placed Manchester United lose at Aston Villa on Sunday.

With three games left to play Pep Guardiola' side are 13 points ahead of United, who have five games remaining.

United have three games coming up in five days, and even if they win all three City would win the title by beating Newcastle on Friday.

Saturday's game also offered something of a preview of the Champions League final between the two sides, although both Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel left out key players.

Raheem Sterling put City ahead in the 44th minute, sneaking in front of Sergio Aguero to connect with a low ball from Gabriel Jesus, who had bustled past Andreas Christensen.

Within two minutes they had a chance to double that lead from the penalty spot, but Aguero's soft chip down the middle ended in embarassment as it was easily saved by Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea drew level through a low drive from Hakim Ziyech in the 63rd minute, and then had efforts from Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi ruled out for offside.

City felt they should have had another penalty when Sterling went down in the box with Kurt Zouma behind him.

But Tuchel's team went on to grab a late winner through with Marcos Alonso's scuffed shot floating past Ederson.

Chelsea beat City in the semi-final of the FA Cup on April 17 and will face them again in May 29th's Champions League final.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Hugh Lawson)