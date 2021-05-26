Soccer-Coach Glasner leaves Wolfsburg to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt to 2024

Austrian coach Oliver Glasner has left VfL Wolfsburg to join Bundesliga rivals Eintracht Frankfurt on a three-year deal, the clubs said on Wednesday.

Glasner, who took over Wolfsburg in 2019 and led them to a fourth place finish this season with a spot in the Champions League, will replace countryman Adi Huetter, who has joined Borussia Moenchengladbach.

His contract at Wolfsburg ran to 2022. Frankfurt said they had to pay a transfer fee. They did not provide further details.

"It was no easy step to take because I enjoyed working with this team," Glasner said in a statement. "But I have the feeling it is time for a new challenge."

Eintracht were on course for a Champions League spot but following April's announcement of Huetter's departure at the end of the season, the team imploded.

They won only two of their last six league games and were overtaken by Borussia Dortmund, ending up in fifth place to compete in the Europa League.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Edmund Blair)