Soccer-CONMEBOL schedules World Cup qualifiers for June

REUTERS: Two rounds of South American 2022 World Cup qualifiers will be played in early June in the 10 days before the start of this year’s Copa America, the South American Football Confederation(CONMEBOL) said on Thursday.

Games in March were cancelled because of a COVID-19 surge across the region so CONMEBOL has opted to squeeze in one round of games on June 3 and 4 and another on June 8.

The Copa America kicks off on June 13.

This year’s tournament will be hosted by two countries for the first time, with the opening match scheduled for Argentina and the final scheduled for Colombia on July 10.

The June 3-4 slate of games includes a match between Argentina and Chile, while the Copa America hosts Colombia and Argentina will meet in Barranquilla on June 8.

They will be the first South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup to be played since November last year.

