Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading the club to their first Serie A title in 11 years.

Serie A - Juventus v Inter Milan
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Inter Milan - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 15, 2021 Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

