Soccer-Czech Republic stun 10-man Netherlands to seal quarter-final berth

Striker Patrik Schick scored his fourth goal of the tournament as the Czech Republic stunned 10-man Netherlands with a deserved 2-0 victory in their European Championship last-16 clash in front of 56,000 fans at the Puskas Arena on Sunday.

The Czechs created the better chances against their more fancied opponents in the frenzied atmosphere and booked a quarter-final meeting with Denmark in Baku on Saturday when Tomas Holes headed in at the back post in the 68th minute after Tomas Kalas had steered the ball into his path.

Holes then turned provider as he set up Schick for a second, the striker slotting the ball coolly past veteran Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg to continue his dream tournament.

The Dutch challenge was dealt a blow on 55 minutes when centre back Matthijs De Ligt received a red card for a handball just outside his own box. He was initially given a yellow card, but referee Sergei Karasev changed his mind after a Video Assistant Referee check.

