Soccer-De Ligt returns for Dutch, Austria bring in Gregoritsch

AMSTERDAM: Dutch central defender Matthijs de Ligt earned a starting spot for their Euro 2020 Group C game against Austria on Thursday, after the 21 year-old missed their opening victory over Ukrainedue due to injury.

Coach Frank de Boer dropped Jurrien Timber in favour of De Ligt in the only change and kept with a 3-5-2 system with Wout Weghorst and Memphis Depay up front.

Austria will be without striker Marko Arnautovic, who was suspended for one game for insulting another player in the team's 3-1 victory over North Macedonia on Sunday after scoring as a substitute.

Michael Gregoritsch, who also scored, replaces Sasa Kalajdzic in attack.

Netherlands: Maarten Stekelenburg; ﻿﻿﻿﻿Patrick van Aanholt, Daley Blind, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt; Marten de Roon, ﻿Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum (captain); Memphis Depay, ﻿Wout Weghorst

Austria: Daniel Bachmann; Andreas Ulmer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba (captain), Stefan Lainer; Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner, Xaver Schlager, Konrad Laimer; Michael Gregoritsch

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)