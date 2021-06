Soccer-Derby fined 100,000 pounds for accounting irregularities

REUTERS: An independent disciplinary committee has fined championship club Derby County 100,000 pounds (US$139,670) for accounting irregularities but the club has escaped a points deduction, the league said late on Wednesday.

Both Derby and the English Football League (EFL) have the right to appeal the panel's decision, meaning the Rams are still at risk of being relegated to League One (third-tier) if the EFL uses the option and calls for a points deduction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Derby were cleared of financial misconduct last year but the EFL appealed against the decision to a tribunal and in May won the element of the case regarding the amortisation of players' registrations during their time at the club.

"The Disciplinary Commission has announced that the sanction to be imposed in respect of those breaches, is a financial penalty of £100,000 to be paid to the EFL and a reprimand for the Club as to its future conduct regarding the preparation of its Annual Accounts," the EFL said in a statement https://www.efl.com/news/2021/june/-derby-county.

Derby have also been ordered to file restated accounts for financial years ending June 30, 2016, 2017 and 2018 "together with updated profit and sustainability calculations if necessary", the EFL added.

The EFL said that it had made an interchangeable fixture list for the 2021-22 season for Derby and Wycombe Wanderers, while the disciplinary process is finalised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Derby ended last season one point above the relegation zone, while Wycombe were relegated to League One along with Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)