Soccer-Diego Costa rescinds contract with Atletico - club statement

Sport

Soccer-Diego Costa rescinds contract with Atletico - club statement

Atletico Madrid have agreed to rescind striker Diego Costa's contract, the La Liga leaders said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: La Liga Santander - Atletico Madrid v Granada
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Atletico Madrid v Granada - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 27, 2020. Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Bookmark

MADRID: Atletico Madrid have agreed to rescind striker Diego Costa's contract, the La Liga leaders said on Tuesday.

A statement from Atletico said the 32-year-old, whose contract runs out in June 2021, had asked several days ago to leave the club immediately for personal reasons and on Tuesday he signed his release from his current deal.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark