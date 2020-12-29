Soccer-Diego Costa rescinds contract with Atletico - club statement

Atletico Madrid have agreed to rescind striker Diego Costa's contract, the La Liga leaders said on Tuesday.

A statement from Atletico said the 32-year-old, whose contract runs out in June 2021, had asked several days ago to leave the club immediately for personal reasons and on Tuesday he signed his release from his current deal.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Gareth Jones)