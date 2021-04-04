Soccer-Efficient Bayern beat Leipzig 1-0 to close in on Bundesliga title

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LEIPZIG, Germany: Leon Goretzka's first-half goal was enough to give Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich a crucial 1-0 victory at second-placed RB Leipzig on Saturday, as they opened up a seven-point lead at the top and edged closer to a ninth straight league crown.

Leipzig were the better team but were wasteful. In contrast the Bavarians, without injured top scorer Robert Lewandowski, were brutally efficient to earn the three points after Goretzka fired in from Thomas Mueller's 15th assist of the season.

No team has lost the title after leading by seven points after the 27th matchday and with seven games remaining.

The visitors had few chances throughout and survived a second-half siege as Leipzig squandered a quartet of golden opportunities in a powerful start after the break.

Neither Christopher Nkunku nor Dani Olmo and Marcel Sabitzer managed to hit the target.

The latter did better on the hour with a long-range effort that forced Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer to make a fine save as he tipped the ball over the bar, but the hosts could not find an equaliser.

Bayern, facing Paris St Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, are on 64 points, with Leipzig second on 57. VfL Wolfsburg, 1-0 winners against Cologne, are third on 54.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)