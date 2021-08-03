Soccer-EFL reaffirms support for players taking the knee

REUTERS: The English Football League (EFL) will back any players and staff who want to take the knee during the 2021-22 season, the administrative body for the three divisions below the Premier League said on Tuesday.

Several English clubs kneeled before kickoff to protest against racism and inequality throughout last season, a gesture that was booed by some fans.

"For over a year, players have made the personal choice to perform this simple act of protest... helping shine a light on these issues in society and continue a conversation that has been heard across the world," the EFL said in a statement.

Chief Executive Trevor Birch added that "we have heard the message from players who wish to take the knee loud and clear, and they have the EFL's support".

The EFL will also be promoting a new "Together Against Discrimination" matchday message that will see clubs across its three divisions adopting a unified position reiterating that racism, discrimination and abuse are not welcome in football.

The Championship, League One and League Two all kick off this weekend.

