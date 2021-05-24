Soccer-Elanga strikes as second-string Man Utd side beat Wolves

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

4 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A makeshift Manchester United side ended their Premier League campaign on a high as 19-year old forward Anthony Elanga scored his first goal for the club in a 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

WOLVERHAMPTON, England: A makeshift Manchester United side ended their Premier League campaign on a high as 19-year old forward Anthony Elanga scored his first goal for the club in a 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Elanga fired United ahead in the 13th minute and Juan Mata netted a penalty in first-half stoppage time, giving United the win after wing-back Nelson Semedo had equalised with his maiden goal for Wolves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Champions League qualification secured and United bracing for Wednesday's Europa League final against Spanish side Villarreal, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rested his regular starters as Elanga linked up with 18-year-old Amad Diallo in attack.

The Swedish youngster opened the scoring in his second start for United with a thumping header from eight metres after Daniel James picked him out with a fine cross from the left.

A flowing move allowed Semedo to draw level in the 39th minute, before Mata restored United's lead as he sent home keeper Rui Patricio the wrong way with a coolly taken penalty, given after a lengthy VAR check.

United stayed second on 74 points, 12 behind champions Manchester City, while Wolves finished 13th on 45 points, with their fans giving manager Nuno Espirito Santo a standing ovation after his last game in charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Hugh Lawson)