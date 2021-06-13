Soccer-England leave out Rashford for opener with Croatia

LONDON: England manager Gareth Southgate left striker Marcus Rashford on the bench for his team's Group D opener against Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Rashford's Manchester United team mate Luke Shaw was also omitted, with Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker named as the two full-backs.

Tyrone Mings was picked to partner John Stones in the centre of the English defence in the absence of the injured Harry Maguire.

Raheem Sterling, whose selection was uncertain after a disappointing run of form for Manchester City, started in attack alongside captain Harry Kane.

For Croatia, winger Ante Rebic starts as a 'false nine' at the expense of striker Bruno Petkovic in a 4-1-4-1 formation, with Andrej Kramaric and Ivan Perisic on either flank.

Captain Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic are deployed in the middle with Marcelo Brozovic in a holding position.

At the back, Josko Gvardiol, who made his debut in last Sunday's 1-0 friendly defeat at Belgium, gets the nod in the left-back slot ahead of Glasgow Rangers' Borna Barisic.

Duje Caleta-Car partners Domagoj Vida in the centre of defence as Dejan Lovren has still not recovered from a knee ligament injury he picked up in the build-up to the tournament.

Teams:

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Phil Foden; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane (captain)

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Sime Vrsaljko, Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida, Josko Gvardiol; Ivan Perisic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (captain), Marcelo Brozovic; Andrej Kramaric, Ante Rebic.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)