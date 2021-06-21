Soccer-England players agree 'blond bet' with Foden

England's Phil Foden said his team mates have agreed to copy his dyed blond hairstyle if they win the European Championship.

REUTERS: England's Phil Foden said his team mates have agreed to copy his dyed blond hairstyle if they win the European Championship.

Foden caused a stir on social media before the tournament when he shared a picture of him dyeing his short black hair, just as former England great Paul Gascoigne did for Euro '96.

The 21-year-old said he had persuaded his team mates to copy the hairstyle if they capture their first major trophy in 55 years.

"If we win it, I told the team they had to get the same haircut as me!" Foden told TalkSport.

"They all agreed so hopefully, if we win it, you will see everyone with the same haircut.

"I think Romania did it where they all had the same haircut so if we win it, I would make everyone get the same haircut."

England face Czech Republic in Tuesday's final Group D match at Wembley. A draw would be enough to send them through to the knockout stages.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)