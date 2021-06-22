Soccer-England players Chilwell, Mount in isolation after close contact
(Corrects headline to say Mount not Gilmour)
: England players Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are self-isolating after coming into contact with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Monday, the Football Association said in a statement.
"The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team," the statement added.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)