Soccer-Europa League final in Gdansk to host up to 9,500 spectators

The Europa League final in Gdansk on May 26 will be allowed to host up to 9,500 spectators after Europe's soccer governing body UEFA said it had received approval from the Polish authorities.

The final will be held at Stadion Energa in Gdansk at a stadium capacity of 25 per cent, with both finalists receiving 2,000 tickets each and 2,000 tickets to be offered to the general public.

The remaining tickets will be allocated to the local organising committee, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

"The Polish authorities have confirmed a stadium capacity of 25per cent for the final, amounting to 9,500 spectators," UEFA said in a statement on Monday https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/news/0269-12303ba16fe3-c366454b9740-1000-2021-uefa-europa-league-final-tickets.

Spectators may be required to show proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 result, UEFA said.

"Supporters travelling from outside of Poland will have to comply with border entry restrictions and requirements that will be in force at the time of the final. No exemptions will be granted to ticket holders," UEFA added.

Manchester United will play away to AS Roma on Thursday in the second leg of the semi-final, having won 6-2 in the first leg. Villarreal will travel to London to face Arsenal in the second leg after they defeated the English side 2-1 at home.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)